Rajinikanth cannot influence Modi, Shah on CAA, says K.S. Alagiri

CHENNAI

07 March 2020 16:12 IST

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president was reacting to a query on the actor’s recent meeting with Muslim leaders

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said actor Rajinikanth cannot influence the BJP government in withdrawing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He was reacting to a query on the actor’s recent meeting with Muslim leaders to discuss issues surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

“His meeting with the Islamic leaders is a welcome move. However, he will not be able to influence Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the implementation of CAA, as they are firm on implementing it,” Mr. Alagiri told reporters.

Earlier, at the party’s meeting of district secretaries, a resolution was passed condoling the death of DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan.

“His demise is a great loss to the people of the state. On behalf of TNCC and personally I extend deepest condolence to the grieving family and to DMK President MK Stalin and party cadres,” Mr. Alagiri said.