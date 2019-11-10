Rajini, Prince of Arcot welcome Ayodhya verdict

Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday said he respected the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute case.

“I respect the verdict and urge everyone else to respect it as well. All religions should come together and work towards the progress and development of the country,” he told mediapersons.

Welcoming the verdict, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali sincerely appealed to Muslim parties and the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not to file a review petition against the verdict.

He said Muslim bodies must honour their promise of abiding by the court’s ruling, if it were to go against them, ‘in all fairness to God and man’.

“Muslims must find solace in the fact that the Supreme Court did not agree with the contention that the Babri Masjid was built after demolishing a Hindu temple,” he said.

He praised the Supreme Court for reiterating that both the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the surreptitious placing of idols in 1949 in the structure were illegal. Therefore, those responsible for the demolition must be brought to book, he said in a statement.

‘Spirit of communal harmony’

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has come forward to donate ₹1 lakh each towards the construction of the temple and the mosque, respectively, in Ayodhya.

Its president A.M. Vikramaraja said in the spirit of communal harmony and universal brotherhood, the Peramaippu had decided to donate to both entities.