Rajesh Das booked for trespass; wife files plaint

Former Special DGP Rajesh Das, and a few others, were booked by the Kelambakkam police on the charges of trespass and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by Beela Venkatesan, Energy Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, who is also his wife.

Police sources said that the couple are estranged. Dr. Beela said in her complaint that Mr. Das and his men trespassed into the premises of her residence and intimidated the security personnel.

Earlier Mr. Das said that Ms. Beela had abused her official position and disconnected power supply to his house. She dismissed his allegations, stating she had the right to do so as the service connection was in her name, and she was not residing there. The Supreme Court had recently ordered an interim stay on Mr. Das’s arrest in a sexual harassment case, in which he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. In December 2023, a month ahead of his superannuation, he was penalised with compulsory retirement by the state government.

