Rajasthan Youth Association distributes books to 1,200 poor students in Chennai

July 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 1,200 students received books during the 60th Annual Book Bank Function of Rajasthan Youth Association organised in the city on Sunday.

For the last five decades, the organisation which was started by a bunch of college students to help the poor with books, has now grown to support thousands of them across the city and neighbouring districts.

Book bank chairman Rajesh Kumar R. Jain said: “It began with 20 members helping 25 college students in 1964. Now, we provide books to over 9,000 deserving students every year who are studying in arts and science and engineering colleges,” he said.

This was an extensive process wherein they visited colleges, checked with the authorities about the syllabus and made sure that the students get the necessary books for the entire course, he said.

Association president Shreyans Sethiya spoke of the welfare schemes taken up by the organisation, according to a press release. Sanghvi Ramesh Mutha, managing director, Mohan Mutha Exports, who gave away the books, said such organisations help in building the career of many aspiring youth.

