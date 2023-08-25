Rajasthan man arrested for cheating investors on the pretext of online trading

August 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bank Fraud Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch of the Tambaram Commissionerate has arrested a 23-year-old man from Rajasthan in Gujarat for allegedly cheating a businessman in West Tambaram of ₹69.90 lakh.

The suspect has been identified as G. Priyanshu Sharma alias Nikil of Rajasthan, a BCA degree holder and was part of a gang which cheated several people on the pretext of online investment.

The crime came to light when S. Mohandass, 39, of West Tambaram, lodged a complaint that he received a message on Telegram in August last year from Emily in Malaysia, who was known to him, soliciting investments in ‘BCT Trading’. After he evinced interest, she added him in a WhatsApp group called BCT VIP team. He alleged that Emily continuously showed the “profits” of other members in the group and induced him to invest a huge sum for trading in crypto currency.

Initially, he invested ₹10,000 but he was shown in the app as having earned ₹13,000. Fraudsters made him transfer up to ₹69.9 lakh online and projected that he had earned more than ₹1 crore. He was not allowed to withdraw money. The fraudsters said that he was one of their VIP investors and could earn more from their scheme.

When he realised that he was duped, Mr. Mohandass lodged a complaint with the Tambaram Police Commissioner, A. Amalraj. Mr. Amalraj ordered formation of a special team, led by Bank Fraud Investigation Wing Inspector B.K. Sasikumar, which obtained details of the suspects. “After analysing the records, we found that the bank accounts were in the name of ordinary workers who were clueless about the fraud. They had given their Aadhaar and their identity cards to fraudsters for a small amount to open bank accounts. The accused withdrew money from those accounts using ATM cards in Rajasthan and other places. They also obtained SIM cards in a similar manner,” said a police officer.

After analysing the call record details, the team nabbed Priyanshu Sharma in Gujarat and brought him to the city. He has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court. On interrogation, he confessed that he had transferred ₹2.25 crore to bank accounts of companies based in Hong Kong.

Mr. Amalraj said the fraudsters induced people to first invest a small sum and earned their trust. They then forced the investors to transfer large sums of money.

