Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation opens second Smile Store store

The Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC) Foundation inaugurated the second branch of the RCC Smile Store at Avadi here on Tuesday.

The store aims to provide refurbished and cost-effective clothing for the underprivileged. The new branch was opened as part of its philanthropic efforts after the positive response to its first store at Nungambakkam.

Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan, chief guest of the event, appreciated the initiative and called it a unique concept. Actor M. Nassar also applauded the work.

Jagdish Sarda, Smile Store’s chairman, elaborated on the vision to open more stores across the State and bring smiles among people. The space for the Avadi store was provided by Kushal Bohra from the Bohra Eye Hospital.

Various initiatives of the RCC, including new school uniform initiative, were also highlighted during the occasion. Abhaya Srisrimal and Usha, who represented Abusha Foundation, one of the main donors of the project, also extended their support. RCC’s president Manish Chowdhari also spoke.