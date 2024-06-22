GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajan Eye Care launches four projects to celebrate 29th anniversary

This comprise a CODE Eye Care facility, a myopia clinic, an MoU with the R Christian Memorial Trust, and a rural outreach van

Updated - June 22, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mohan Rajan, Chairperson, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, Ezhilan Naganathan, Thousand Lights MLA, and other dignitaries at the event on Friday.

Mohan Rajan, Chairperson, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, Ezhilan Naganathan, Thousand Lights MLA, and other dignitaries at the event on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Rajan Eye Care Hospital celebrated the 29th anniversary by launching four projects in the city on Friday, June 21. 

Mohan Rajan, Chairperson and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, said the four projects were a CODE Eye Care facility, a myopia clinic, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the R Christian Memorial Trust, and a rural outreach van sponsored by Hellmann.

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, appreciated the launch of the CODE Eye Care facility for specialised eye treatment. He said hospitals expanded through investors but Rajan Eye Care was an exception as it was run and managed by doctors.

Ezhilan Naganathan, Thousand Lights MLA, said Rajan Eye Care had become a brand and was giving back to the community by expanding its reach. He highlighted the Kannoli Thittam, which was launched by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in which N. Rajan, father of Mr. Mohan, was a member of the committee. The scheme has helped treat 10 lakh cataract patients and the surgeries had helped increase the life expectancy of the patients.

