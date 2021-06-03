Rajan Eye Care Hospital donates ECG machines

CHENNAI

03 June 2021 01:56 IST

The Rajan Eye Care Hospital donated ECG machines and plastic sheet rolls to Omandurar Medical College Hospital in the city on Wednesday. The eye care facility also provided body bags to the authorities so that dignity of the parted souls could be maintained.

The Rajan Eye Care Hospital, in association with the Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar, has been involved in donating oxygen cylinders, flow meters, and concentrators, to several government hospitals in the State, including Government Stanley Hospital, Kilpauk Hospital, Namakkal Rasipuram General Hospital, and Primary Health Centres in Maduranthakam of Chengalpattu district. Glucometers were also distributed to these hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising