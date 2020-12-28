Rajan Eye Care Hospital bags award

CHENNAI

28 December 2020 02:50 IST

Rajan Eye Care Hospital bagged an award for ‘Best Eye Care Hospital during this pandemic 2020’ and Dr. Mohan Rajan and Dr. Sujatha Mohan received the award for ‘Best Ophthalmologist during COVID-19’ as part of the ‘COVID Warriors Award 2020’, organised by Top Gallant Media.

The awards were to acknowledge and felicitate contributors who had taken the initiative to bring a change in the field of healthcare. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and BJP’s general secretary Tarun Chugh participated in the event, which was held through video conferencing.

