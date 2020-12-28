Chennai

Rajan Eye Care Hospital bags award

Rajan Eye Care Hospital bagged an award for ‘Best Eye Care Hospital during this pandemic 2020’ and Dr. Mohan Rajan and Dr. Sujatha Mohan received the award for ‘Best Ophthalmologist during COVID-19’ as part of the ‘COVID Warriors Award 2020’, organised by Top Gallant Media.

The awards were to acknowledge and felicitate contributors who had taken the initiative to bring a change in the field of healthcare. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and BJP’s general secretary Tarun Chugh participated in the event, which was held through video conferencing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2020 2:52:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/rajan-eye-care-hospital-bags-award/article33433194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY