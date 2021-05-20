Rajan Eye Care Hospital and the Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar seek donations for oxygen plant

CHENNAI

20 May 2021 23:43 IST

Rajan Eye Care Hospital and the Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar have proposed to donate an oxygen generator plant worth ₹90 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate.

They have launched Project O2, and in the first phase, provided 300 oxygen cylinders, concentrators and flow meters.

A week ago, 100 oxygen flow meters were donated to the Namakkal Government General Hospital. They are also planning to donate to the Stanley Medical College Hospital, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The organisations have called for donations for the purpose.

Those interested may send cheques or demand drafts in favour of Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar Charitable Trust.

Donations can be sent to: Canara Bank, Mowbrays Road branch, A/C: 1281101034735, IFSC: CNRBOOO1281.