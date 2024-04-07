Rajalakshmi Institutions launches state-of-the-art 3D hub 

April 07, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Rajalakshmi Institutions has inaugurated REC 3D Hub, established in partnership with Dassault Systèmes and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) and under the umbrella of the Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (TANCAM).

ADVERTISEMENT

The hub, designated as a TANCAM SPOKE Centre, combines various software solutions and applications into a unified environment, providing tools for 3D design, engineering, 3D CAD, modelling, simulation, data management, and process management.

Abhay Meganathan, Vice-Chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions, said they would, through TANCAM, offer specialised training in precision manufacturing, and provide their students and MSMEs with unparalleled access to cutting-edge technologies and industry practices.

B. Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director, TANCAM, and G. Aravind, president, AIEMA were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.