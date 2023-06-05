Rajaji Hall, a witness to historical events, to gain facelift

June 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rajaji Hall, a heritage structure steeped in history in Omandurar Government Estate, will soon be restored to its yesteryear glory.

The pillars and the tall flight of stairs of the Rajaji Hall have been witness to several historical events and the building was the chosen venue for placing mortal remains of eminent leaders for public view before they were laid to rest.

The Public Works Department has started preliminary work to restore one of the iconic landmarks of Chennai. The cost of restoration is estimated at ₹17 crore. The heritage structure was built in 1802-1803 by John Goldingham as a memorial hall to commemorate the British victory over Tipu Sultan.

Constructed in the style of a Greek temple with Corinthian and Ionic columns, the stately rectangular structure served as “Banquet Hall” attached to Governor’s residence then. The hall was remodelled during 1875-1895. Officials recalled that it was renamed Rajaji Hall in 1948 and has been a venue of several conferences, exhibitions, public meetings and film shootings.

The hall served as a model to several buildings built by the British in various places across the globe, including Jamaica, New York and South Africa.

However, nearly 75%-80% of the structure constructed of lime and mortar is in a dilapidated state. One of the PWD’s wings was functioning in the basement floor of the historic structure until it was shifted to the Government Omandurar Multi Superspecialty Hospital four years ago.

The two-storeyed building, which is spread over nearly 42,918 sq. ft., had been damaged owing to ageing. As the road-level rose over the decades, the basement floor got waterlogged and roof too was leaky, the officials said.

The teakwood beams, flooring and Madras terrace roofing need to be revived. Controlling the water seepage in the basement would be a major task, said an official.

The sprawling Durbar Hall with high ceilings would be restored to host government functions and other events. The PWD plans to provide a facelift to the structure and bring back features such as fountains apart from landscaping the surrounding area. The project would be completed in 18 months.