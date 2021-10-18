Raj Bhavan issues advisory on fake e-mail accounts

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 01:25 IST

Raj Bhavan has issued an advisory on fake email accounts impersonating the Governor and cautioned the public not to believe them.

In an official press release, it said, “Some miscreants creating fake email accounts impersonating Governor and sending emails with objectionable contents have been reported recently. A complaint has been lodged with the police to investigate and locate the miscreants for their criminal prosecution and other appropriate legal action against them.”

The official email of Raj Bhavan is govtam@nic.in (govtam[at]nic[dot]in) and the official Twitter account is @rajbhavan_tn.

