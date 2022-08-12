Raj Bhavan essay competition winners

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 12, 2022 18:08 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi will give away on August 15 prizes on to students who have been declared winners in the essay competition held by Raj Bhavan to commemorate 75 years of Independence. 

According to a press release, 12 students have won the prizes. The first prize winner among college students will get ₹1 lakh. The first prize for school students will be ₹75,000. The winners in school category (Tamil) are A. Madunisha, P. Jevitha and S.M. Vikash Kumar. The winners in English essay competition for schoolchildren are Jiya Arun, V. Kaviya and P. Darshan.

The winners of Tamil essay competition in college are S. Abinaya, R. Padmavarna and S. Jothiram. The winners in English essay competition for college students are M. Trisha, Akshaya Rohith and S. Kiruthika, the release said.

