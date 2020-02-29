Raising the banner of sustainability

At DakshinaChitra, a squat, low and functional table is parked in a corner. Draped in a cloth, it is overlaid with discarded items. Each discard is named and its “longevity” numbered, on sheets placed next to them. The presentation shows that most of these discards hold on to their dear life, surviving for a considerably long time, continuing all the while as a thorn in the flesh of planet earth.

So, picking out a few from the table, there are the plastic bottles, the plastic bags, and a styrofoam block, which are marked as taking a few hundreds of years, or considerably more to decompose.

It is a striking visual message: That non-biodegradable waste can clog the earth and can ultimately choke it, and that it takes the 3R philosophy of “Reduce, Recycle and Reuse” to deal with them effectively.

One more display is now buttressing this message: It is a 12 feet by 12 feet reused vinyl banner.

When this writer saw this banner, a few days ahead of DAM (Design Art and Music) fest, this banner was propped up against a wall, not too far from the table with its visual reminders.

Presenting unfurled flowers, the water-colour painting is aligned with a theme, “Bloom”.

Kaustav Sengupta explains, “ ‘Bloom’ is about restarting and starting afresh, and taking the right course: It is about trying to restart our planet through sustainable living.”

DAM fest is organised and curated by academicians and founders of InkLink Trust Kaustav Sengupta and Shaswati Sengupta, in collaboration with DakshinaChitra.

The two curators want this installation to serve as a symbol of sustainability. Sharath Nambiar, director of DakshinaChitra, says, “Even after the DAM fest, this old, repainted vinyl banner will be kept at DakshinaChitra as an installation art that presents a sustainability message.”

At the time of this article going to print, the two-day DAM fest (February 29 and March 1) will be under way and this reused vinyl banner will form the frontispiece of an exercise to demonstrate how to deal with such environmental-unfriendly discards.

“Given the grade of plastic that has gone into the making of this vinyl banner, it will take a few hundred years to decompose. So, the best way of getting rid of such old banners that are still around is to continually reuse them and not go in for new ones, and thereby prevent them from damaging the environment,” says Kaustav.

The 12 by 12 feet banner was birthed out of four old banners that were stitched together, a fact that becomes evident when one looks behind it. They display details of events from the past.

What are the alternatives to vinyl banners that artists can try out?

“There are paper and fabric banners, among others. While switching to eco-friendly alternatives, the reality of existing old vinyl banners has to be also dealt with.

Any exercise to reuse such banners is complete and meaningful only if it is accompanied by an exhortation to reuse such banners,” says Kaustav.

He continues, “It is absolutely necessary to wean ourselves off these old vinyl banners too, by using them sparingly and wisely — so, for the main display, say on the stage, an old vinyl banner could be reworked and re-used. The rest of the displays should involve eco-friendly alternatives.”

Kaustav points out there are various strands to sustainability, including the social strand which covers livelihoods.

“I am always sad that artisans and artists who used to paint banners have lost their jobs due to technological advances in the printing industry... Now we print everything via offset printing,” he explains. “So, if we can get the artisanal skills back... they can earn their living again. So, the sustainability initiative here looks at sustainability, environmentally as well as socially.”

The process of reusing and painting the banner was carried out with the help of a group of specially-trained students from NIFT under the guidance of Kaustav and Shaswati.

Kaustav believes the “Reuse” philosophy has to be promoted to counter our mindless consumption patterns.

“Reusing banners is linked to a larger philosophy of life. It keeps us humble. Remember, in the earlier days, brothers would wear the same shirt, one after the another. No shame; no splurge.”