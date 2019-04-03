Raising awareness on spina bifida

CHENNAI

03 April 2019

MGM Healthcare to set up foetal neurosurgery department

MGM Healthcare will soon be setting up a multi-disciplinary foetal neurosurgery department.

They are also creating awareness on spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the foetus’ spinal cord fails to develop or close properly while in the womb.

According to a press release, spina bifida is a congenital neurological problem that causes lifelong issues from complete paralysis of the legs to lack of control over the bladder and bowels.

Mainstay treatment

Post-natal surgery has been the mainstay treatment for this condition. Foetal neurosurgery can help babies with the condition.

K. Sridhar, director and group head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders, MGM Healthcare Pvt Ltd, highlighted the symptoms and preventive measures — clinical and surgical — for spina bifida. He said foetal neurosurgery was a unique concept available only at a few centres across the western world that addressed congenital problems when the child was still in the womb.

To spread awareness on the need to have an integrated foetal neurosurgery centre, they held a symposium recently, the release said.