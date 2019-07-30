Raising awareness on gastric cancer

ESOINDIA is organising an essay competition on ‘Gastric cancer - prevention, precautions and perseverance’ as part of its regular awareness programme every Independence Day.

Essays can be submitted to info@esoindia.org and the last date for submission is August 5. Cash prizes will be awarded in five categories — school students, college students, medical students, general public and survivors. The prizes will be given at an awareness programme to be held on August 15 at St. Isabel Hospital auditorium.

An interactive session between doctors and public on stomach cancer will be held. Registration is free and those who wish to attend can send a mail to info@esoindia.org or send a message on WhatsApp or SMS to 94449 01234. Details are available on the website - www.esoindia.org, a press release said.