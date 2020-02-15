Raising a mini forest

A mini forest is sprouting along the eastern-side bunds of Chitlapakkam lake. It is indeed heart-warming to note how this once-barren section is now putting a variety of flora on grand display.

The tree conservation NGO Nizhal has been in the forefront of this volunteering effort, which has received abundant support from Chitlapakkam Eri Neer Vanam, residents, students and working professionals.

Although the idea came up in 2012, the work started only in 2016. Financial crunch and lack of guidance delayed the project for four years, say members.

Before the work began, volunteers mapped the area and decided on four sections to plant saplings.

S. Bargavi, a volunteer of Chitlapakkam Eri Neer Vanam, says, “Before we started the work, the area was a trash yard. With the guidance of Shobha Menon and T. D. Babu, we took baby steps in giving the area a facelift.”

“During a visit to a school in the neighbourhood, I happened to see the condition of the lake. The bund was overerun with leftovers from nearby eateries. Though the quality of water was not good, there was water in the lake. That’s when I thought, ‘Why not create a bio-shield surrounding the lake to prevent further abuse and protect the water-body?’,” says T.D. Babu, trustee of Nizhal.

The journey however wasn’t easy. “We had to face several challenges including damage to saplings and fences by stray cattle and littering by anti-social elements,” says Bargavi.

Nizhal members Bhuvana and Raj reached out to the authorities from the Chtlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat and volunteers.

This greening drive also prevented sewage tanker drivers from entering the lake.

A police booth was set up to keep an eye on mischief mongers.

The forest has been divided into five sections — A to E — for volunteers to assemble easily.

Weekend volunteers

Every Sunday, around five to six volunteers take part in shramdaan where trash is cleared, overgrown branches are pruned and plants watered. The volunteers are from Alandur, Chromepet, Guindy and Pallavaram.

A couple of composting points have been created where dry leaves are converted into compost.

Today, the forest is home to more than 250 plant species.

“You will find Venn Purasu, Neer Nochi, Sarakonnai, Aavaram, Neer Marudhu, Aglaia, Kalyana Murungai, Mandharai, Punnai and Vennagu. The cultivated greenery is a fine example of community volunteering,” says A. Harish, another volunteer.

They call it a Neer Vanam as the mini-forest is located along the waterbody.

Get involved

The volunteers have also been conducting tree walks for school students and members of the public to create a sense of ownership about this green space.

“If this greenery has to thrive we need more people to keep an eye on it; this is not just by volunteering but by also coming for walks to make the place more happening,” says Harish.