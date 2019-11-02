Raise the height of the Adyar bunds near Outer Ring Road

Fearing a repeat of the December 2015 deluge, the residents along the banks of Adyar river, have urged the Water Resources Department (WRD) to increase the height of the river bunds.

Residents from Rayappa Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Shanthi Nikethan, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, PTC Quarters, Kumaran Nagar, and Shastri Nagar, Varadharajapuram, were badly affected in the 2015 floods.

V. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of Varadharajapuram Welfare Association (FEDOVWA), says, “We have requested the WRD to form and strengthen the Adyar river bunds for a height of 7-feet and 13-feet width to prevent flooding in residential colonies. But, the bunds have not been formed uniformly till date. In Mahalakshmi Nagar and Shastri Nagar, the bunds have not been raised properly. Steps should be taken at the earliest to raise the bunds.”

Besides, steps must be taken to desilt the rainwater canals and sluice shutters must be facilitated at canals linking Adyar River at Varadharajapuram, he adds.

Other demands of the Association include formation of bunds and construction of bridges and culverts across Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kumaran Nagar and Ashtalakshmi Nagar; deepening and widening of a canal near a pedestrian underpass on Outer Ring Road for free flow of rainwater to Adyar river from Rayappa Nagar, construction of sewage treatment plants at Varadharajapuram to prevent discharge of sewage into the river and stormwater drain network which should be linked to the Adyar river.

A WRD official said that the bunds have been raised uniformly till Thiruneermalai (Adyar River) to prevent flooding.