Rainwater streams into Metro stations

At Government Estate station, the panel above the steps at the Ritchie Street entrance leaked

Hop, skip and jump — this was what many passengers who walked into the Government Estate Metro station had to do as the panel above the steps at the Ritchie Street entrance was leaking with the heavy rain on Thursday morning.

There are 32 stations of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) across the city. Of these, 13 are elevated and 19 are underground stations. At many elevated stations, water stagnated on the platforms; at stations underground, it washed down the steps.

However, at the Government Estate station, the problem of leak was bigger. “Water kept dripping since morning and the escalator was switched off. CMRL workers kept clearing the water continuously. There was no respite till evening. Passengers had to tread carefully,” said K. Muthiah, a passenger who came to the station in the morning and the evening.

The rainwater also stagnated in the subway near the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate. “It is an old subway, and we renovated it and then opened it for the public. One pathway leads to the Government Estate station. Since the drain system is not proper, some water flowed into the station. But we made a kind of retaining wall and ensured that the situation was under control and prevented inconvenience to the passengers,” said a CMRL official.

At the Meenambakkam Metro station, rainwater was found sprinkled on the platform. “It was a bit slippery, but the staff kept cleaning it,” said Armutha Sukumar, a chartered accountant. She said the AG-DMS metro station where she alighted was clean and there was no water.

Another CMRL official said that apart from the Government Estate station, there was no problem elsewhere.