GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Rainwater stagnates for several days on Tansi Nagar Second Street at Velachery

Published - June 09, 2024 10:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Second Street of Tansi Nagar at Velachery are inconvenienced by rainwater stagnation. It is a dead-end street. As it is also narrow, it takes days for the rainwater to drain. The Chennai Corporation has fixed two manholes on the street for rainwater to drain in a macro canal near Velachery-Taramani Link Road. But they are of no use. The street was flooded after the rain lashed the city last week. We request the Corporation to deploy a motor to pump out the water.

O.P. Kannan,Velachery.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Adyar zone says the street is narrow; so, a storm water drain could not be built. Two manholes convey the rainwater to the macro canal. A heavy flow in the macro canal results in water flowing back. Officials will visit the locality and suggest remedial measures.

Road dug up again

Mugalivakkam Main Road, an access road for thousands of residents going to Mount Poonamallee Road and Porur, has become bad again. The road, which was in a battered condition for more than two years owing to the construction of the storm water drain and laying of sewers, was relaid a few months ago. But it was dug up again. Several shops have closed and motorists find it difficult to access the road. We hope the Corporation will take steps to avoid such inconvenience and prevent the waste of public funds.

T. Moorthy, Mugalivakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.