Rainwater inundates Chromepet GH

Sunday’s heavy rains caused flooding at the Chromepet Government Hospital, forcing the hospital authorities to shift some of the wards to the first floor and also shut down the dialysis unit.

The government hospital, located on GST Road, was flooded after a small stretch of the road was inundated near the MIT flyover.

The inundation of a portion of the ground floor of the hospital caused severe inconvenience to patients. The flooding occurred despite a stormwater drain on GST Road, hospital officials said.

“Water entered the outpatient ward, forcing us to shift it to the first floor. The dialysis unit functioning in the ground floor had to be closed and the equipment was shifted to the first floor,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

V. Santhanam, whose house abuts the compound of the Chromepet GH, said that whenever there is heavy rain, the hospital faces inundation and this has been happening for more than a decade.

Lake encroachment

He said that the encroachment of the Veeraghavan Eri located nearby was the reason for the flooding of the hospital as it was on a low level.

He urged the government to construct additional floors to accommodate the various wards located in the ground floor and convert the ground floor into a parking area.

The hospital authorities said the Public Works Department had deputed an assistant engineer to take necessary steps to drain out the rainwater.

Steps on to close channel

Pallavaram Municipality officials said that steps had been taken to close the channel near the railway track in Chromepet through which water overflowed on to the GST Road. The blockages had been identified in three places in the drain network on GST Road, including the one near the government hospital, the officials added.