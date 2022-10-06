Rainwater inundates Chengalpattu Government Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

The seepage of rainwater in the Chengalpattu Government Hospital due to heavy downpour on Wednesday night caused severe hardship to a section of patients. Hospital authorities immediately shifted them to different wards and took steps to drain the stagnant water.

A senior official of the Chengalpattu Collectorate said the casualty ward located in the Chengalpattu GH was an old building located on the ground floor. On Wednesday night when, there was torrential rainfall, rainwater began to seep through the walls of the ward, thus flooding it.

Nearly 10 patients who were undergoing treatment were soon shifted to the nearby wards by the hospital authorities.

Based on the direction of the Collector Rahul Nadh, the officials of the Public Works department took steps to drain the rainwater from the casualty ward on Thursday morning. Also the PWD officials are on the job of sealing the walls where seepages have been identified. The department of orthopaedics was also affected similarly.