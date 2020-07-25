Rainwater conservation pits in Narasimhapuram get their first fill

With intermittent showers becoming a regular occurrence in Chennai, residents of Narasimhapuram are seeing the results of an initiative. Rainwater is filling up the five percolation pits, each 20 ft deep and 2.5 ft wide, they got constructed last year.
“Until five years ago, we didn’t face any water crisis. The last two years have been particularly bad, with our dependence on tanker water spiking. Piped water supply from CMWSSB (Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewarage Board) has become sporadic. For the past few months, there has been no water supply. Hence, rainwater conservation pits. We spent around Rs.20,000 for constructing each percolation pit. Of the five pits, one was sponsored by Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj. With the guidance of a private team, the Greater Chennai Corporation got the percolation pits constructed for us,” says Deepa Chandrasekar, an executive committee member of the Narasimhapuram Residents Association.
These pits have also helped prevent water stagnation on the roads in Narasimhapuram.
“Now, water-logging in our streets has reduced considerably. The roads need to be relaid. Once that is done, water-logging will not be an issue anymore. Besides, we hope the salinity of our groundwater will reduce in the coming years,” says Deepa Chandrasekar.
When the COVID-19 crisis is behind us, Narasimhapuram Residents Association would have CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.
The 51-year-old Narasimhapuram Residents Association has all its office-bearers as women.
