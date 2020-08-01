‘Rainwater conservation pits fill up with sewage’

It is going to be months since the stormwater drains (SWDs) were last desilted in Chitlapakkam. According to Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association, the drains that should carry rainwater to Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam lakes are clogged with sewage.
Besides, waste is dumped in these drains. During the rainy season, the sewage can be found overflowing from SWDs, say residents.
“A year ago, our Association laid around 22 rainwater harvesting pits across the locality to have the groundwater table recharged. However, due to the failure on the part of the authorities to desilt the SWDs, sewage from the drains overflowed and entered the rainwater harvesting pits. Following this, the Association cleaned the pits,” says D.R. Shivakumar, secretary, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association.
At present, Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam lakes are being revived. The Association says there is no use in reviving the waterbodies, if steps aren’t taken to arrest discharge of sewage and prevent dumping of trash in the SWDs. The Association also points out that only an underground sewage facility will provide a lasting solution to this problem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath