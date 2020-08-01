‘Rainwater conservation pits fill up with sewage’

It is going to be months since the stormwater drains (SWDs) were last desilted in Chitlapakkam. According to Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association, the drains that should carry rainwater to Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam lakes are clogged with sewage.

Besides, waste is dumped in these drains. During the rainy season, the sewage can be found overflowing from SWDs, say residents.

“A year ago, our Association laid around 22 rainwater harvesting pits across the locality to have the groundwater table recharged. However, due to the failure on the part of the authorities to desilt the SWDs, sewage from the drains overflowed and entered the rainwater harvesting pits. Following this, the Association cleaned the pits,” says D.R. Shivakumar, secretary, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association.

At present, Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam lakes are being revived. The Association says there is no use in reviving the waterbodies, if steps aren’t taken to arrest discharge of sewage and prevent dumping of trash in the SWDs. The Association also points out that only an underground sewage facility will provide a lasting solution to this problem.