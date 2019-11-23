Rains to continue for a few more days in Chennai, says Met department

The current spell of rains is likely to continue for the next few days. Met officials are expecting the rain spell to reduce the seasonal deficit so far, particularly in Chennai.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, several weather stations received rainfall. Cheyyur in Kancheepuram district received 14 cm of rainfall, the highest in the State for the day.

Many localities in the city fringes, including Sholinganallur (5 cm), Taramani (4 cm), Mamallapuram (3cm), Meenambakkam and Tambaram (2 cm) also received rainfall.

“We are expecting an increase in rainfall from November 28, which would be widespread over the State. Chennai too will experience a good rain spell due to another easterly trough,” said N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai. There has been a marginal dip in the shortfall of rains over the past few days in the city.

Since October 1, Chennai district has so far recorded 33.4 cm against its seasonal share of 53.3 cm, which is less by 37%. Next week’s rain spell is expected to reduce the deficit in rains, officials said. The department forecasts moderate rains to occur in some areas of the city till Monday.

Mr. Puviarasan said an easterly trough and convective activity are influencing the moderate rainfall over the State. From Monday, rains would cover the south coastal region and then spread over the entire coastal region. On November 27, south Tamil Nadu is expected to gain more rains.

There are also chances of heavy rains in one or two places in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari on Sunday. More districts such as Karaikal and Nagapattinam are likely to receive isolated rains on Monday.