Rains lash Chennai; Stalin instructs Ministers to offer assistance

November 29, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

As heavy rains lashed Chennai and various parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin instructed elected representatives to offer assistance to the people in areas, which have been affected by heavy rains, officials said. The CM instructed the Ministers, legislators, representatives of local bodies to help the people.

PTI adds:

A Meteorological department official said Chennai and nearby regions in northern coastal Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which was in the range of 5 cm-6 cm and even above in some areas.

Besides heavy traffic congestion, the intermittent heavy rains led to inundation in several parts of the city and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet.

Vehicular movement was affected in several areas including Sholinganallur in the IT corridor, besides many arterial roads.

Railway sources said ‘there is delay in operation’ in suburban services in view of water logging over railway tracks in the Ambattur-Avadi-Arakkaonam sections.

In both arrival and departure of flights, some delay was experienced due to showers, airport sources said. All arrangements are in place to prevent inundation of runways, they added.

A Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin here said Tuesday’s Low Pressure Area developed into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area on November 29.

The low pressure system is over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression on November 30 and later into a cyclonic storm.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and the low pressure system, rainfall is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry upto December 3.

Civic authorities used heavy duty motors to bale out water from the subways and key intersections.