Rains expose civic infrastructure yet again

Rain started in the city late on Saturday evening and continued through the night till Sunday morning.

It was nowhere near the December 1, 2015, volume, but the 5-10 cm rain has left many localities and roads in the city waterlogged, especially in the southern parts, exposing the civic infrastructure, which is still not in place to handle short and sharp spells of rain.

At least 400 locations in various parts of the city faced waterlogging after rain lashed the city on Sunday, civic officials said.

In south Chennai, several areas around Tambaram, including Mudichur, that were severely affected in the December 2015 floods, faced inundation. Mudichur is now almost under a sheet of water and residents are unable to even move out of their houses.

V. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of Varadarajapuram Welfare Association, said areas like Rayappa Nagar, Varadarajapuram, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Kumaran Nagar, located on either sides of the Adyar river, were inundated.

Residents of Ram Nagar North in Puzhuthivakkam and Ram Nagar South in Madipakkam faced water stagnation due to the of absence of stormwater drains in some of the interior streets in the localities. Arterial roads, including Madipakkam Main Road, Velachery-Taramani Link Road, GST Road and Santhome High Road, were also inundated.

Sewage overflow

In the Pallavaram Municipality, rainwater-mixed sewage overflow was a problem. Residents blamed the poor workmanship of Metrowater in installing underground drainage (UDG) network for the issue.

Motorists along Nelson Manickam Road said the Nungambakkam subway was damaged due to lack of maintenance. Many motorists reportedly fell on the road, losing control of their vehicles. Manholes in many roads, such as Thirumoorthy Nagar Main Road in ward 113, were missing on Sunday, increasing the risk of accidents, motorists complained.

In central Chennai, residents complained about the worsening condition of roads.

S. Chandramohan, a resident of Big Street in Triplicane, said the bitumen was coming off in many places. “The roads get damaged within just a few days of rain,” he said. Potholes were also seen on Pycrofts Road and Besant Road.

Echoing similar concerns, S. Mohammed Abbas from Jani Jhan Khan Road in Royapettah, said many bylanes in the area saw waterlogging even during short spells of rain, due to the lack of proper drains. N. Ismail, a hawker selling bananas in Zam Bazaar, said his business was significantly affected on Saturday night. Many areas in Aminjikarai, Shenoy Nagar, Ashok Nagar and MMDA colony in Arumbakkam have badly damaged roads with potholes.

“Each house with a rainwatwer harvesting structure would have harvested 2,000 litres of water in the 10 cm of rainfall in two hours. Better RWH would have reduced waterlogging in roads, and the level of water in major canals such as Mambalam canal and Virugambakkam canal could have also been under control,” said a Corporation official.

Areas inspected

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan visited rain-affected areas in Pulianthope on Sunday.

Several flights were delayed by nearly half hour to an hour and a half since early Sunday due to the weather conditions. A flight to Abu Dhabi was cancelled and passengers had to be accommodated in another flight.