In Pictures | Rains bring Chennai to a standstill

The Hindu Net Desk November 11, 2021 12:34 IST

Rains continued to lash Chennai on Thursday, bringing the city to a standstill. The city and its neighbourhood may expect rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity over the course of the day.

1/9 Several units at the Ambattur Industrial Estates have gone under water and work has come to a standstill. Photo credit: Pichumani K. Trees uprooted at Sardar Petal Road, near Raj Bhavan Road, Guindy. Photo credit: Karunakaran M Gangu Reddy Subway has been closed due to water logging. Photo credit: Raghunathan S. R. This couple tied the knot immediately after the rains, and waded through stagnant rain water in Villivakkam on Thursday. Photo credit: Vedhan M. Heavy wind and rain near Villivakkam Bus Terminus on Thursday. Photo credit: Vedhan M. People wading through rainwater on a cooking vessel at K. K. Nagar on Thursday. Photo: Velankanni Raj B. Green mat: Fallen leaves after the gusty wind at Anna Nagar West. Photo credit: Pichumani K. Government Peripheral Hospital at K.K Nagar flooded during the heavy rain on Thursday. Photo credit: R. Ragu An elderly woman struggling to push a tricycle in a flooded road at Ashok Nagar on Thursday. Photo credit: R. Ragu