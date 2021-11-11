Chennai

Rains bring Chennai to a standstill

Several units at the Ambattur industrial estates have gone under water and work has come to a standstill. Photo credit: Pichumani K.
Trees uprooted at Sardar Petal Road, near Raj Bhavan Road, Guindy. Photo credit: Karunakaran M
Gangu Reddy subway have been closed due to water logging. Photo credit: Raghunathan S. R.
This couple tied the knot and immediately after the rains, and waded through stagnant rain water in Villivakkam on Thursday. Photo credit: Vedhan M.
Heavy wind and rain near Villivakkam Bus Terminus on Thursday. Photo credit: Vedhan M.
People wading through rainwater on a cooking tub at K. K. Nagar on Thursday. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.
