ePaper
Home
News
National
International
States
Cities
Opinion
Cartoon
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Lead
Readers' Editor
Comment
Open Page
Letters
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Budget 2021
Stock Quotes
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Athletics
Motorsport
Races
Other Sports
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Crossword+
SCIENCE
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Luxury
thREAD
Free Trial
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOG In
Rains bring Chennai to a standstill
Share On
Cities
Bengaluru
Chennai
Coimbatore
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kolkata
Mumbai
Kozhikode
Madurai
Mangaluru
Puducherry
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Bengaluru
Chennai
Coimbatore
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kolkata
Mumbai
Kozhikode
Madurai
Mangaluru
Puducherry
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | The New Quad and Iran
News
Cities
Chennai
Chennai
Rains bring Chennai to a standstill
The Hindu Net Desk
November 11, 2021 12:22 IST
Updated:
November 11, 2021 12:28 IST
Share Article
PRINT
A
A
A
The Hindu Net Desk
November 11, 2021 12:22 IST
Updated:
November 11, 2021 12:28 IST
Rains continued to lash Chennai on Thursday, bringing the city to a standstill. The city and its neighbourhood may expect rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity over the course of the day.
Rains continued to lash Chennai on Thursday, bringing the city to a standstill. The city and its neighbourhood may expect rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity over the course of the day.
Several units at the Ambattur industrial estates have gone under water and work has come to a standstill. Photo credit: Pichumani K.
1/6
Trees uprooted at Sardar Petal Road, near Raj Bhavan Road, Guindy. Photo credit: Karunakaran M
2/6
Gangu Reddy subway have been closed due to water logging. Photo credit: Raghunathan S. R.
3/6
This couple tied the knot and immediately after the rains, and waded through stagnant rain water in Villivakkam on Thursday. Photo credit: Vedhan M.
4/6
Heavy wind and rain near Villivakkam Bus Terminus on Thursday. Photo credit: Vedhan M.
5/6
People wading through rainwater on a cooking tub at K. K. Nagar on Thursday. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.
6/6
Related Articles
Close X
11 subways and seven roads closed due to waterlogging in Chennai
Off-roading enthusiasts press 4WD vehicles into pulling stranded vehicles, people to dry ground
Southern Railway readies men and material to face any eventuality
Tamil Nadu’s northern, delta districts brace for intense rain
Eight flights cancelled due to adverse weather
Villagers stranded due to floods in Kosasthalaiyar rescued
Many parts of north Chennai under water
Chennai rains: City’s trusty volunteers have braved multiple crises, from 2015 to 2021
Chennai Rains: How to keep stray animals and pets safe
Lit For Life goes online
Chennai Rains | TN’s unique community of weather-watchers helps people ride out the storm
Man arrested under POCSO Act for attempting to harass a child
Air India observes Vigilance Awareness Week
Officials asked to ensure uninterrupted milk supply
Public transport operated in reduced numbers due to poor patronage
Relief centres open as water has not receded in many areas
Corpn. widens Mambalam Canal to drain water from T.Nagar
Man drowns in ditch near railway tracks
Smart City project: Action will be taken against contractors, says Stalin
Body retrieved from Adyar
Next Story
11 subways and seven roads closed due to waterlogging in Chennai
TRENDING TODAY
climate change
Twenty20 World Cup
Coronavirus
25K
|
Tamil Nadu rain updates | November 9, 2021
21K
|
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
14K
|
Tamil Nadu rain updates | November 10, 2021
10K
|
Young Saurashtra cricketer Avi Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest
9K
|
Techie arrested for threatening Kohli’s daughter with rape
9K
|
Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh rain updates | Depression now 170 km east-southeast of Chennai
8K
|
Why is the Home Ministry tasked to monitor foreign funds for NGOs, asks Supreme Court
8K
|
Mizos poor in Hindi, give us new Chief Secretary: Mizoram CM to Centre
8K
|
Karnataka exempts Maharashtra visitors from RT-PCR negative certificate
Close X
Next Story »
11 subways and seven roads closed due to waterlogging in Chennai