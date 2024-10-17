ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall to decrease in Chennai as depression crosses coast on October 17

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:00 am IST - Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre issues a yellow alert indicating isolated heavy rains for north interior districts like Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation workers removed the stagnated rainwater at North Avenue, Korattur, on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: Vedhan. M

Rainfall will abate over Chennai and surrounding districts on Thursday (October 17, 2024) as the depression that had formed in the Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts close to north of Chennai during early morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Rain updates and highlights on October 16, 2024

The weather system has moved away from the north Tamil Nadu coast and has brought down chances of extreme rainfall over the northern parts. The depression had crossed the coast around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

How was Chennai affected during the rain?

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the weather system has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area overlay over AP and adjoining north TN coasts. It is moving northwestwards and is expected to weaken further into a low pressure area by Thursday (October 17, 2024) evening.

Waterlogging could have been avoided if Thiruppugazh panel recommendations were implemented: Ramadoss

Districts in north TN, including Chennai, recorded only light rainfall till 6 a.m. The RMC had issued a yellow alert indicating isolated heavy rains for north interior districts like Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur. It had predicted light to moderate rains to continue over Chennai on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US