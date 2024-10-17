Rainfall to decrease in Chennai as depression crosses coast on October 17

Rainfall will abate over Chennai and surrounding districts on Thursday (October 17, 2024) as the depression that had formed in the Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts close to north of Chennai during early morning hours.

The weather system has moved away from the north Tamil Nadu coast and has brought down chances of extreme rainfall over the northern parts. The depression had crossed the coast around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the weather system has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area overlay over AP and adjoining north TN coasts. It is moving northwestwards and is expected to weaken further into a low pressure area by Thursday (October 17, 2024) evening.

Districts in north TN, including Chennai, recorded only light rainfall till 6 a.m. The RMC had issued a yellow alert indicating isolated heavy rains for north interior districts like Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur. It had predicted light to moderate rains to continue over Chennai on Thursday (October 17, 2024).