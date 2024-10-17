GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rainfall to decrease in Chennai as depression crosses coast on October 17

The Regional Meteorological Centre issues a yellow alert indicating isolated heavy rains for north interior districts like Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Corporation workers removed the stagnated rainwater at North Avenue, Korattur, on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Chennai Corporation workers removed the stagnated rainwater at North Avenue, Korattur, on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: Vedhan. M

Rainfall will abate over Chennai and surrounding districts on Thursday (October 17, 2024) as the depression that had formed in the Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts close to north of Chennai during early morning hours.

Also Read: Rain updates and highlights on October 16, 2024

The weather system has moved away from the north Tamil Nadu coast and has brought down chances of extreme rainfall over the northern parts. The depression had crossed the coast around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

How was Chennai affected during the rain?

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the weather system has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area overlay over AP and adjoining north TN coasts. It is moving northwestwards and is expected to weaken further into a low pressure area by Thursday (October 17, 2024) evening.

Waterlogging could have been avoided if Thiruppugazh panel recommendations were implemented: Ramadoss

Districts in north TN, including Chennai, recorded only light rainfall till 6 a.m. The RMC had issued a yellow alert indicating isolated heavy rains for north interior districts like Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur. It had predicted light to moderate rains to continue over Chennai on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Published - October 17, 2024 08:56 am IST

Related Topics

rains / Chennai / Andhra Pradesh / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.