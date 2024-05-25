Rainfall set to decrease, temperature may rise over the next few days

With the weather system moving away from the Tamil Nadu coast, the State did not receive much rainfall on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirupathisaram in Kanniyakumari district recorded 2.7 cm of rainfall, followed by Karur (2.3 cm). A few places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, and Palayamkottai recorded only light showers. In the coming week, the rain will decrease and the temperature will rise gradually, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will record only light to moderate rain.

The well-marked low pressure area over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal had concentrated into a depression on Friday over the central Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The depression moved north-northeastwards. It is likely to continue in this direction and turn into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. “Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm,” it added.

From May 24 to May 28, the temperature may increase by two degrees Celsius to three degrees Celsius in various parts of the State. In Chennai, there may be a partly cloudy weather, with the maximum temperature touching 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature hovering between 28 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, it added.

Many places in the southern parts of the State received good rain in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Nalumukku in Tirunelveli district logged the highest rainfall at 10 cm. Oothu, also in Tirunelveli district, and Pechiparai in Kanniyakumari district logged 8 cm each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.