ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall set to decrease, temperature may rise over the next few days

Published - May 25, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the weather system moving away from the Tamil Nadu coast, the State did not receive much rainfall on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirupathisaram in Kanniyakumari district recorded 2.7 cm of rainfall, followed by Karur (2.3 cm). A few places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, and Palayamkottai recorded only light showers. In the coming week, the rain will decrease and the temperature will rise gradually, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will record only light to moderate rain.

The well-marked low pressure area over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal had concentrated into a depression on Friday over the central Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The depression moved north-northeastwards. It is likely to continue in this direction and turn into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. “Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm,” it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From May 24 to May 28, the temperature may increase by two degrees Celsius to three degrees Celsius in various parts of the State. In Chennai, there may be a partly cloudy weather, with the maximum temperature touching 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature hovering between 28 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, it added.

Many places in the southern parts of the State received good rain in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Nalumukku in Tirunelveli district logged the highest rainfall at 10 cm. Oothu, also in Tirunelveli district, and Pechiparai in Kanniyakumari district logged 8 cm each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US