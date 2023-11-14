ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall over city and its suburbs to continue on November 15

November 14, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai District Collector has declared a holiday for schools tomorrow. The forecast for the city and nearby areas states the sky is likely to be partly cloudy, with moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning occurring in some areas

The Hindu Bureau

On Tuesday, the Nungambakkam station recorded 49.3 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam registered 50.1 mm. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here on Tuesday said the city and suburbs were likely to experience rain on Wednesday as well. On Tuesday, till 8.30 p.m., the Nungambakkam station recorded 49.3 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam registered 50.1 mm.

The forecast for the city and its surroundings areas states the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning occurring in some areas. The maximum temperature will be 29-30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the RMC, said the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman-Nicobar Islands would bring rain to the city on Wednesday. Since it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday, the quantum of rain could reduce.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Up to 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, rainfall recorded at other stations in the city were: VIT Chennai – 33 mm, Hindustan University – 53 mm, YMCA Nandanam – 46 mm, Taramani – 42 mm, Anna University – 41 mm, Kolapakkam – 42 mm, Sathyabama University – 37.5mm, NIOT Pallikaranai – 33 mm, Puzhal – 27.5mm, Goodwill School in Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district – 31 mm, Poonamallee – 24mm, and Chembarambakkam – 23mm.

Holiday announced

Meanwhile, the Chennai District Collector has declared a holiday for schools on November 15 (Wednesday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US