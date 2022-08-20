Rainfall intensity to increase over the State from Tuesday, says IMD

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall activity may begin to cover more areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that some of the districts along the Western Ghats region may receive isolated rainfall from Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Sirugamani in Tiruchi district received 8 cm of rain, the highest quantity received across the State for the day. Some places, including Kodaikanal, Sirugamani in Tiruchi and Taramani and Anna University in Chennai recorded light rain till 7.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said a few parts of the State have chances of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms till Monday owing to the changes in westerly wind speed or velocity convergence. An increase in rainfall intensity is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in some districts when the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal comes close to Tamil nadu longitude.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rains in five districts, including Coimbatore, Theni and Tiruppur on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other parts of the State may have chances of light to moderate rains during these days.

On Saturday, Chennai experienced warm weather with the day temperature reaching 37.1 degree Celsius, which is nearly 2.3 degree Celsius more than its average for the day. The same weather trend of light rains in some areas during evening or night hours in Chennai may continue till Monday. The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 35-36 degree Celsius for two days.