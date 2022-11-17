Rainbow Hospital launches milk bank for preterm babies

November 17, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several parents of preterm babies share their experience and the support offered by the hospital which crowdsourced the human milk

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of New Born Week and World Prematurity Day, Rainbow Children’s Hospital launched a perinatology clinic and a human milk bank for premature babies. This will significantly reduce the duration of stay in the hospital, prevent feed intolerance and facilitate early recovery in preterm babies.  

Present at the function was the hospital’s smallest preterm baby, born at 22 weeks and is now four-years old. His mother, Geetha, said her son had a twin who didn’t survive and she thanked the hospital for its care during the 108 days he was in hospital. She added that despite struggling with lactation, several mothers donated their milk and the hospital’s crowdfunding significantly eased her burden of paying for treatment. Several parents of preterm babies shared their experience on the occasion.

“People don’t believe that a baby under 500g can survive, but we are changing this perception with our neonatal care,” said Dr. Rahul Yadav, lead consultant, neonatology, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

According to Shobhana Rajendran, senior consultant, neonatology and paediatrics, there are 3.5 million preterm births every year in India out of which 10% to 15% are less than 750g. “We have units on standby always and it is through coordination that we are successful in resuscitating a baby”, she said.  

Actor Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruthi, who participated in the function, stressed on the importance of aspiring parents to become aware of pregnancy-related health issues and exercises. 

