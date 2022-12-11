Rain to taper in the next few days: IMD

December 11, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Light to moderate rain will continue over many places in the State and Puducherry on Monday due to the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation, the remnant of cyclone Mandous.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the rain is expected to taper over the next few days. P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre at RMC, said that by Tuesday, the remnants of Mandous will emerge in the Arabian Sea and move on. Mandous came to the Bay of Bengal from the South China Sea. Such systems keep moving around, picking up moisture and pressure and losing them over land, he explained.

Currently, the upper air cyclonic circulation persists over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala, and extends up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

When asked when the next weather system would develop, he said a cyclonic circulation was likely to emerge in the south Andaman Sea around December 13 and, under its influence, widespread and isolated heavy rain was likely over Nicobar on Thursday and Friday.

As far as the weather in Chennai is concerned, on Monday, the skies are likely to be partly cloudy, and light to moderate rain is likely in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29-30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, several parts of the State recorded light to moderate rain. The following are the quantums of rainfall recorded by various observatories (from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.) and other automatic stations (up to 7.30 p.m.):

The observatory at Chennai (AP) recorded 0.4 mm; Chennai (Nungambakkam) 0.2 mm; Valparai 17 mm; Tirupattur 13 mm; Nagapattinam 11 mm; Ooty 11 mm; Coonoor 10 mm; Yercaud 4 mm; Paiyur in Krishnagiri district 7 mm; Periyakulam in Theni district 0.5 mm; Tirur in Tiruvallur district 25.5 mm; Vridhhachalam in Cuddalore district 20.5 mm; Kattupakkam in Kancheepuram district 20.5 mm; YMCA Nandanam 6 mm; and Poonamallee in Tiruvallur district 1 mm.