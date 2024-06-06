Rain, thunderstorms in Chennai, suburbs bring cool relief to residents

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lashed various parts of the city since Wednesday afternoon, giving the residents a welcome respite from the heat.

Thunderstorms that moved into city caused nearly 8.5 cm of rain in Chembarambakkam within a few hours till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The southern suburbs, including Meenambakkam and West Tambaram, too received a rather heavy rainfall of 6 cm. Traffic was thrown out of gear on the southern fringes as arterial roads in some of the suburbs were waterlogged.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed several other places in and around the city since the afternoon.

Overcast skies and a fresh spell of rain made the weather pleasant in the city as the day temperature dipped below normal in both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam. Karur Paramathi recorded the maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the State.

While the automatic rain gauge at the Ennore port recorded nearly 5 cm till 5.30 p.m. Nungambakkam and Puzhal received 3 cm, Anna University 4 cm, and Taramani, Poonamallee, and Mamallapuram 2 cm each.

A cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts has triggered a wet spell, especially in the Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur belt. Southwest monsoon that is active over the State has also influenced convective activity and thunderstorms.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of speed reaching 30-40 km per hour over the State for the rest of the week. One or two places in 13 districts, including those along the Western Ghats and north interior Tamil Nadu, would have to brace for heavy rainfall on Thursday. Districts, like Tirupattur, Namakkal, and Coimbatore, would receive intense rainfall.

The ongoing wet spell would ensure a pleasant weather in most parts of the State till June 11.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the rainfall that covered Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on Wednesday would largely shift to north interior parts like Dharmapuri and Erode on Thursday. Whenever a weather system lies near the Tamil Nadu coast, the Western Ghats districts will also have a chance of wet weather.

Rainfall may abate after June 11 until the next weather system kicks in. The Meteorological Department has forecast light and moderate rainfall in some areas of Chennai till Friday.

