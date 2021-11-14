Rain temporarily shuts down St Mary’s Cemetery

As the burial grounds were submerged in rainwater, the management directs families to bury their dear departed at a facility in Kasimedu

The St Mary’s Cemetery in Mandaveli is submerged in water after intense rain that hit Chennai last week.

Father Marcel, assistant parish priest of Our Lady of Guidance Church on Lazarus Church Road, who visited the cemetery on November 11, said a majority of the graves are under water. “In the morning, there was two-and-a-half feet of water,” he says. The sprawling cemetery belongs to the Greater Chennai Corporation but is maintained by the church for nearly 20 years.

The cemetery is already grappling with space crunch and the heavy rains seem to have only added to its woes.

Most of the five sections at the cemetery are almost submerged in rainwater. “One section was filled with water for more than 15 days and the water is yet to recede,” says the priest.

A big challenge for the authorities is the that area is low-lying and the water does not recede easily; nor can they pump out the water.

“We cannot pump the water out as there are residential areas around us including a housing board facility,” says the Father.

The cemetery staff have been dissuading people from seeking burials at the cemetery in its present condition. “On November 10 and 11, we had four and three dead brought for cremation respectively but we had to turn them away; we are directing them to the Kasimedu cemetery for the time being,” says the priest.

On an average, the place gets five dead every day for cremation and at the height of the pandemic, that number spiked to more than 20.

People familiar with the cemetery point out that flooding is not an unusual problem at this cemetery.

“We have little choice but to wait for the rainwater to recede,” adds the Father.

Ponds to the rescue

Kilpauk cemetery is better off during the monsoon season thanks to two natural ponds in the compound that collect rainwater. “Years ago, when we were debating about closing the ponds to make space for burials, zoologists had asked us not to do so and we are glad we listened to that advice,” says S. Bosco Alangar Raj, treasurer of the Madras Cemeteries Board Trust, which maintains the facility at Kilpauk and Kasimedu. “There is no water stagnation and the ground water gets recharged.”