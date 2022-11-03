Rain: special medical camps to be held on November 5 in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Department along with the Greater Chennai Corporation is organising special medical camps at 200 places in the 15 zones in the city on November 5. The camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, in a press release on Thursday, said in the wake of northeast monsoon rain, the camps were being held to prevent and control diseases such as dengue, influenza, cholera and typhoid. Appropriate treatment for rain-related infectious diseases will be given at the camps. Those requiring further treatment would be referred to government hospitals, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
rains
health
public health/community medicine
Chennai Corporation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app