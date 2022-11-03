Rain: special medical camps to be held on November 5 in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 20:05 IST

The Health Department along with the Greater Chennai Corporation is organising special medical camps at 200 places in the 15 zones in the city on November 5. The camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, in a press release on Thursday, said in the wake of northeast monsoon rain, the camps were being held to prevent and control diseases such as dengue, influenza, cholera and typhoid. Appropriate treatment for rain-related infectious diseases will be given at the camps. Those requiring further treatment would be referred to government hospitals, he said.