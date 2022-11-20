Rain may revive over northern parts of Tamil Nadu from tomorrow 

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

Regional Meteorological Centre has revised its forecast to heavy rain in these parts of the State on November 21 and 22. Chennai may get moderate rain between Monday and Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

The weather system, which is likely to intensify into a depression by Sunday, is expected to move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh over the next two days. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Rain may revive in the State, particularly over northern parts, from Monday. The weather system, which is likely to intensify into a depression by Sunday, is expected to move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has revised its forecast to heavy rain in north Tamil Nadu on November 21 and 22. A few other places in the State may experience light to moderate rain during these days.

Officials said that the previous forecast of very heavy rainfall had been withdrawn as the weather system was likely to lose its intensity when it neared the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. While it may gather strength as a depression over the ocean, the cold and dry air incursion in the system may decrease its intensity to a low pressure area again when it approaches the coasts.

The weather system struggled to get organised and its moisture bearing capacity is less, officials added. Rain may pick up over north Tamil Nadu and some parts of south Andhra Pradesh once the depression forms over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal.

A yellow alert, indicating heavy rain of 7-11 cm, had been issued for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts on Monday. Barring Cuddalore, heavy rain may lash one or two places in the same districts on Tuesday.

Chennai has been provided a forecast of moderate rain in some areas between Monday and Wednesday, and heavy spells would depend on the intensity of the weather system, officials said.

Dry weather

A largely dry weather prevailed in the State for the second consecutive day on Saturday as none of the observatories recorded rain. The northerly component in the winds, instead of the usual north-easterly winds, led to a drop in temperature and dry weather, officials added.

