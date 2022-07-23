Rain may pick up in Chennai from July 26: IMD

India Meteorological Department said wind instabilities triggered thunderstorms on Saturday in coastal regions, including Chennai

The sudden spell of rain caught many motorists by surprise in Chennai on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Continuing with the trend of evening thunderstorms almost daily, rain lashed several parts of Chennai on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that the wet spell is likely to continue till next week.

Residents of many localities said the rain lasted half an hour. The rain gauges in Nungambakkam, Villivakkam, Puzhal, Taramani and Meenambakkam recorded light rain till 7.30 p.m. After a relatively warm day, the sudden burst of rain brought down the day temperature to 35 degree Celsius and 35.6 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

Chennai may continue to receive thunderstorms with light or moderate rain till Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degree Celsius, according to the IMD.

IMD officials said a north-south trough running from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area influenced the scattered rainfall and thunderstorms over the State on Saturday.

The wind instabilities at a low level of atmosphere and convective activity triggered thunderstorms in the coastal region. However, there may be a temporary dip in rain on Sunday and rainfall activity is likely to steadily build up from Monday covering many places.

Weather system

Officials said another weather system is likely to bring fairly widespread rain from July 27. Rain of heavy intensity may begin at one or two places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining districts and Puducherry on July 26 and spread to 23 districts on Wednesday.

Kodaikanal, Madurai, Neyveli, Kancheepuram and Erode registered light to moderate rain. The Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts are expected to experience isolated heavy rain.

This southwest monsoon has brought copious rain over the State, which has registered an average of 16.4 cm of rainfall. This is nearly 65% in excess of its normal rain for the season.