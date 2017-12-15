Rain likely in southern T.N.

Some parts of south Tamil Nadu may get moderate rainfall for two or three days. However, places like Chennai may have to wait longer for rain, according to the meteorological department.

The northeast monsoon, which has been patchy for nearly two weeks now, may bring some rain over the southern parts till this weekend. S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood may bring light to moderate rain. A few places in north Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Karur may get rainfall.

But Chennai will continue to experience misty mornings as the chances of showers are less. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in city was 30.9 degree Celsius, which is nearly two degree Celsius above normal, due to clear skies.

As there has been a lull in rainfall activity for the past one week, the State’s seasonal rainfall, which was in excess, has dipped by 3% from the average. The State has received 394.8 mm against its normal of 408 mm since October 1.

Some districts, including Coimbatore, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram, are still short of seasonal rainfall by over 40%. However, officials note that there are still a few more weeks to go for the monsoon to wind up and there may be a chance for the rain deficit to be bridged. Chennai is among the districts that have received excess rainfall this monsoon with 27% more than its share.