Rain likely for next three days

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to get light to moderate rainfall in the next three days owing to a feeble offshore trough at the mean sea level from Goa to the Kerala coast.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, said Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore are likely to receive heavy rain.

“Chennai and its neighbouring areas are likely to get moderate rainfall in the evenings and nights,” he added.

After the downpour on Monday in the city, Tuesday remained a warm day with mostly clear skies.

Officials from the Meteorological department said that Chennai recorded 37.3 mm of rainfall till 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 36.2°C.

Thamaraipakkam in Tiruvallur district recorded 10 cm of rain and Polur in Tiruvannamalai recorded 8 cm of rain.

Parts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, including Poonamallee, Sriperambadur, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills, recorded 3 cm rainfall each.

“The city is likely to have cloudy skies. Moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in some areas during the evening or nights for the next 48 hours,” the department has said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 36° C to 26 °C respectively.