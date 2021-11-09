Rain lets up, but woes of Chennai continue

Chennai

09 November 2021 22:27 IST

Madras High Court cracks the whip over inundation.

On a day when Chennai had some respite from the rain, inundation cleared up in a few areas, but people were stranded and in need of help on Tuesday as the stagnant water was yet to be drained. Residents are approaching the next couple of days with dread as heavy rain has been forecast.

Tamil Nadu rain updates | November 9, 2021

The Madras High Court warned the Greater Chennai Corporation that it would take up a suo motu public interest litigation petition on the travails of residents due to waterlogging, if the situation did not improve by Friday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin warned that action would be initiated against the contractor implementing Smart City.

Advertising

Advertising

In the last 24 hours, Chennai recorded 3.2 cm of rain till 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran. The weather office has issued a red alert in Chennai for Wednesday and Thursday as the low-pressure area that had formed on Monday is likely to concentrate as a depression. It may move near north Tamil Nadu by the early morning of November 11.

The government announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai on November 10 and 11. The toll in the rain has risen to five and over 500 huts have been damaged, official sources said.