Rain lashes several parts of the city; Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects monsoon preparatory works

With the Northeast monsoon intensifying with heavy rains lashing in several parts of the city, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin undertook inspections to witness the monsoon preparatory works carried out by the Chennai Corporation on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the cumulative rainfall report received at the Integrated Command and Control Centre of Greater Chennai Corporation, New Manali Town received 133.1 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. Kathivakkam received 111.3 mm of rainfall. Many stations including Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Puzhal in the north received over 60 mm of rainfall. In the south, Adyar, RA Puram and Madipakkam received over 60 mm of rainfall. The average rainfall in the city was 53.5 mm.

Although several roads, including the arterial roads were inundated for some time, the rainwater drained as there was not much of rainfall in the afternoon in most parts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister along with senior officials of Chennai Corporation and Metrowater visited the desilting works carried out in the Virugambakkam Canal and Otteri Nullah to prevent flooding in Anna Nagar zone.

A senior official of Chennai Corporation said Mr. Udhayanidhi inspected four places where monsoon preparatory works of cleaning the canals and storm water drain network were being carried out. He visited the Virugambakkam Canal flowing behind Arumbakkam metro where an excavator mounted floater has been deployed for clearing the silt and also Krishna Street in Kodambakkam.

Then, he proceeded to the Otteri Nullah, which carries rainwater from Perambur, Vyasarpadi and Otteri and ultimately flows into the Cooum river, by inspecting the cleaning works carried out in two places near Anna Nagar police station and Pulianthope. The Chennai Corporation is engaged in construction of a macro canal linking Otteri Nullah and Cooum River.

The senior official said the civic body has undertaken desilting operations for Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam canal since November 21 and has removed a total of 1,221 metric tonnes of silt as part of ongoing flood mitigation measures.

The Chennai Corporation has deployed floaters and earth moving machinery to clear accumulated silt since late October 2024. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Metrowater Managing Director T.G. Vinay accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister on the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.