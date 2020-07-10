Rain lashes several areas in and around Chennai

People in Chennai woke up to rains accompanied by thunder and lightning on Friday. Many areas in and around the city received moderate rainfall.

Localities in southern parts of the city received heavy rains. The weather station in Meenambakkam recorded a heavy rainfall of 11 cm till 5.30 a.m. on Friday.

Heavy rains lashed several places in Kancheepuram district too. While Sriperumbudur registered 11 cm of rainfall Chembarambakkam reservoir recorded 9 cm and Kancheepuram 5 cm of rainfall.

Many other places in the city and suburbs, including Nungambakkam, Ennore Port, Red Hills Reservoir recorded up to 1 cm of rainfall during the same period. The reservoir in Chembarambakkam received an inflow of 196 cubic feet per second (cusecs), which was largely rainwater from catchment areas on Friday morning.

Officials of the Meteorological Department cited convective activity and wind convergence as reasons for the rainfall across the State. Many other weather stations such as Vellore (12 cm), Dindigul (6 cm), Puducherry (2 cm) and Madurai (2 cm) also recorded heavy to moderate rainfall.

The same weather trend may continue for the next few days, according to the IMD. There would be an increase in rainfall in the State covering more weather stations after July 12 as the southwest monsoon trough is expected to move towards the foothills of Himalayas. This would bring more rains to the State, the officials added.

