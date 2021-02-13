Rain hits the arrival of watermelons to city

Traders say sales may pick up in April

The Koyambedu wholesale market has started receiving watermelons, heralding summer. But wholesalers note that only half the usual load has arrived at the market this year due to rain last month in producing areas.

Instead of the usual 50-55 trucks that bring watermelon to the market around this time, only up to 30 truckloads, mainly from Telangana and Karnataka, have arrived.

P. Sudhakaran, a watermelon wholesaler, said the fruits were now being sold at ₹13-₹15 a kg. The hybrid variety, ‘vishal’ has also started arriving in the market. “It may take another 10 days for produce from areas such as Tindivanam and Melmaruvathur to reach the city. But there may not be much difference in the wholesale price,” he added. Similarly, muskmelons are also in short supply and are being priced at ₹20 a kg due to January rains. Traders noted that even seasonal fruits like oranges and mosambi were priced high this time due to fewer arrivals. The market received up to 150 trucks of fruits, including grapes and pineapples, every day this season.

“Most traders are not doing brisk business as there is low demand from juice stalls this year due to the pandemic. We expect sales to pick up around April,” said S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents’ Association. The vegetables and fruits wholesale trade in Koyambedu has been affected as some wholesalers are yet to return even after the market’s reopening. They have unloaded produce in different parts of the city, including Maduravoyal and Valasaravakkam, and have carried out wholesale trade outside the market area, he said.

Associations have also represented to the government to allow wholesale trade only in Koyambedu.

Members of the Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flower Merchants’ Welfare Association have also demanded that operating hours for semi wholesalers be extended till 6 p.m. Pointing out that encroachments are mushrooming in the market and in its surrounding roads, such as E Road and C Road, they have sought measures to prevent encroachments.